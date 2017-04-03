You can use cash to shop on Amazon -- here's how

Amazon announced a new service named Amazon Cash on Monday.

It's a great option for folks who might want to use cash on Amazon instead of linking their debit or credit card to the online service. It means that Amazon is potentially tapping a new market, too, including people who've held out on using Amazon for fear their bank cards might get compromised by hackers.

When you're checking out at a participating retailer, you can take cash out of your wallet — up to $500 — give it to the clerk, scan a special code and that amount of money will be instantly added to your Amazon Store account, so you can use it to shop online later. It's debuting at retailers around the United States, such as CVS, VG's Grocery, Sheetz and D&W Fresh Market.

Start by visiting this site on Amazon.



