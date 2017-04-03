    You can use cash to shop on Amazon -- here's how

    Amazon announced a new service named Amazon Cash on Monday.

    It's a great option for folks who might want to use cash on Amazon instead of linking their debit or credit card to the online service. It means that Amazon is potentially tapping a new market, too, including people who've held out on using Amazon for fear their bank cards might get compromised by hackers.

    When you're checking out at a participating retailer, you can take cash out of your wallet — up to $500 — give it to the clerk, scan a special code and that amount of money will be instantly added to your Amazon Store account, so you can use it to shop online later. It's debuting at retailers around the United States, such as CVS, VG's Grocery, Sheetz and D&W Fresh Market.

    Start by visiting this site on Amazon.



    • Visit the Amazon Cash site (we linked to it above) and tap "Get your barcode."

    • Amazon will offer to send you a barcode to your smartphone. It arrives in a text message that looks like this.


    • You can also print it out, in case you prefer to just carry it around in your wallet or purse. I drew some lines through mine, so don’t try to use it.


    • Now visit one of the participating retailers, like CVS. When you're checking out, you'll present the cashier with the barcode you printed out, or the one on your smartphone, and let them know that you want to add cash to Amazon.


    • The cashier will scan your barcode and you'll receive an Amazon Gift Card online -- Amazon says immediately -- which you can then use to buy any of the goods Amazon sells. The gift card can be used for anything, from eBooks to groceries and more.

    • If your funds ever run low, just head back to a retailer and bring your Amazon Cash barcode along. You'll never have to worry about linking your debit card again.

