    Options Action

    It’s time to sell this FANG stock: Technician

    Chart master says time to unfriend Facebook
    The FANG stocks have been surging this year, but one top technician says the run could be coming to an end for one of the high-flying stocks.

    Facebook, Amazon, Netflix and Alphabet, which make up 6 percent of the S&P 500, are up a respective 22, 18, 18 and 7 percent in 2017.

    But while these stocks have been making new highs, they are actually underperforming the S&P 500 on a relative basis.

    "FANG, plotted equal weight, broke out to a new high, and yet they have not made a new relative high since November. They have underperformed the market for 5 months straight," Cornerstone Macro's Carter Worth said Friday on CNBC's "Options Action." "Since October 24, 2016, [FANG] has done half as well as the market," he continued. "I think the stall in FANG generally means something."

    Of the four FANG stocks, Worth pointed to Facebook as the most vulnerable for a pullback. "It's a popular stock, it's a super cap name, and it's come a long way," he said. "[But] the day-to-day [moves] are quite steep, so I'm making the bet that you're coming off [of the top]," Worth noted. "I want to fade this. … Sell Facebook."

    Facebook shares dipped slightly lower to the $141.1 range during Monday's trading session.

