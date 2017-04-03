    ×

    This robot is a cute security camera you can control while you're away

    Kuri is an adorable and intelligent robot for your home   

    Kuri is a cute, intelligent robot for the home designed by Mayfield Robotics, a Bosch start-up out of Redwood City, CA. It can understand facial expressions, cruise around your house and connect with smart home devices, and it's got a built-in HD camera you can access with an app, letting you check in on your pets while you're away. Speakers let it play music or follow you around playing a podcast.

    "For generations, people have dreamed of having their own personal robot in the home, and we've been focused on making that dream more of a reality," said Sarah Osentoski, COO and co-founder of Mayfield Robotics in a statement.

    But this consumer robot does not handle any household chores, unlike like the vacuuming Roomba.

    While it looks fun, Kuri is priced as an expensive novelty now at $699. Kuri is available for pre-order now and it will ship by the end of 2017.

