Economic activity in the manufacturing sector expanded in March for the 94th consecutive month, according to The Institute for Supply Management on Monday.

The index hit 57.2, a decrease of 0.5 percentage point from the February reading of 57.7 percent, the group said.

Economist expected the U.S. manufacturing index to hit 57 in March, according to a Thomson Reuters consensus estimate.

A reading above 50 percent indicates that the manufacturing economy is generally expanding; below 50 percent indicates that it is generally contracting.