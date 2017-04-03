Mark Cuban’s No. 1 money-saving tip for kids

Mark Cuban is worth more than $3 billion today, but the tech investor and owner of the Dallas Mavericks wasn't born into money. He grew up in a working class family in Pittsburgh. His father installed upholstery in cars and his mother worked odd jobs.

When Cuban was a teenager, he made money however he could, including by reselling baseball cards, stamps and coins. "I have always been selling," he says on a recent episode of ABC's "Shark Tank." "I always had something going on. That was just my nature."

Cuban's own experience lays the framework for his No. 1 money-saving tip for kids: "Open a savings account and do odd jobs to earn money to save!"