The future of search will be all about pictures, not keywords, says Pinterest CEO

Pinterest is betting that the future of search — and search ad dollars — will not involve typing into a search bar.

"A lot of the future of search is going to be about pictures instead of keywords," Ben Silbermann, CEO of the image-sharing site, said Monday on "Closing Bell."

"Computer vision technology is going to be a big deal," said Silbermann.

In its quest to win more search ad dollars, Pinterest is teaming up with Samsung. The company will power image search on Samsung's new Galaxy S8 phone and an artificial intelligence assistant called "Bixby."

"Our integration is going to let you take a photo and then find pins that are relevant," said Silbermann, who before co-founding Pinterest worked at Google on AdSense.

In September Pinterest hired Li Fan, Google's former head of image search to lead its engineering team.

Alphabet's Google is by far the dominant player in search ad dollars. eMarketer expects Google to soak up roughly 78 percent of search ad revenue, and generate $28.55 billion in 2017.

Pinterest, which now has 175 million users, expects to make $500 million in revenue this year Recode reported in March.

— With reporting from CNBC's Julia Boorstin.