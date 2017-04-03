The best coast? Top 10 cities for an active retirement

For baby boomers, retirement doesn't mean sitting in the rocking chair. They want more out of their golden years than just watching the grandchildren grow up.

Research shows that baby boomers desire to retire in economically vibrant cities that provide affordable housing, outstanding health care and a wide range of social and recreational activities.

SmartAsset, a personal finance website, sifted through data on 575 large cities looking for walkable places that provided plenty of golf courses, bike trails and fitness centers along with low tax rates and top-notch medical centers. Six of the best cities are on the East Coast.



"It's interesting that so many of the cities are further north than we expected," said AJ Smith of SmartAsset who compiled the list of best cities for an active retirement.

Here are the top 10: