When Verizon merges AOL and Yahoo it will call the combined company 'Oath,' says report

When Verizon finishes its acquisition of Yahoo and merges it with AOL, it'll call the combined companies "Oath," Business Insider reported Monday, citing sources.

It's the latest twist in Verizon's acquisition of Yahoo, a deal that continues to ride down a bumpy road. Yahoo has revealed several cyberattacks on its business — including a hack that affected one billion users — since Verizon announced its intentions to acquire the company.

Business Insider didn't explain why Verizon is planning to call the new company "Oath," but it suggests that the Yahoo brand, still a famous internet name, may soon head to the grave. Verizon will reportedly reveal details about the new brand "in the coming week," when it will also provide additional details on the new company.

It's still possible for Verizon's acquisition of Yahoo to fall apart, although it seems unlikely considering a new name has already been decided on. Yahoo declined to comment to Business Insider.

Read the original report at Business Insider.