YouTube to use third parties to report ad misplacement in latest brand safety measures

Google-owned YouTube is to use third parties to help marketers prevent their advertising from appearing next to extreme and other "objectionable" content on the site.

"As part of our commitment to provide even more transparency and visibility to our advertising partners, we'll be working with trusted vendors to provide third party brand safety reporting on YouTube," a Google spokesperson said in an emailed statement today.

"We are working with companies that are MRC (Media Ratings Council)-accredited for ad verification on this initiative and will begin integrating these technologies shortly."