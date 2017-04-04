AOL-Yahoo brands won't go away under post-merger umbrella 'Oath,' AOL chief says

The new name behind a combined Yahoo and AOL is about linking brands and values, AOL CEO Tim Armstrong told CNBC on Tuesday.

"We wanted something that would be a name that would connect all the brands — Yahoo, AOL, Huffington Post, TechCrunch, Gadget," Armstrong said in an interview on "Squawk Box."

On Monday, the AOL chief said that when Verizon finishes its acquisition of Yahoo and merges it with AOL, the combined companies will be called "Oath."

Armstrong said Tuesday the Yahoo and AOL brand names aren't going away. He said the integration of the platforms will take 12 to 18 months.

"The world is going digital," he said. "Brands are going to win the internet."

"We've been planning it for a year. By the end of Q2 you will see our strategy publicly. I feel really good about it," he said.

Armstrong's latest remarks came as Verizon's acquisition of Yahoo hits road blocks. Yahoo has revealed several cyberattacks on its business — including a hack that affected one billion users — since Verizon announced its intentions to acquire the company.

The No. 1 U.S. wireless carrier had been trying to persuade Yahoo to amend the terms of the agreement following the attacks.

— CNBC's Todd Haselton contributed to this report.