BMW, Hyundai and Mercedes have pulled their advertising from Fox News TV show The O'Reilly Factor amid allegations of sexual harassment by host Bill O'Reilly, which he has denied.
A New York Times investigation reported on Saturday that he or Fox paid about $13 million to five women since 2002 to settle cases where they alleged inappropriate behavior by O'Reilly.
BMW has become the latest advertiser to pull advertising, saying in an emailed statement today: "In light of the recent New York Times investigation, BMW of North America has suspended its advertising with "The O'Reilly Factor."
Yesterday, Mercedes-Benz pulled ads from the show because of the "controversy," calling the allegations "disturbing."
"We had advertising running on The O'Reilly Factor (we run on most major cable news shows) and it has been reassigned in the midst of this controversy," Mercedes-Benz USA said in an emailed statement.
"While it's hard to tell what the facts are, the allegations are disturbing. Given the importance of women in every aspect of our business, we don't feel this is a good environment in which to advertise our products right now," it added.