Why Marcus Lemonis says good leaders own their weaknesses

Tasked with determining whether to invest in a natural foods restaurant on Lemonis' behalf, Reed is overcome by emotion while trying to evaluate the company's financial situation. But though she's briefly derailed by what she sees as her deficiencies, she collects herself, notes that the focus needs to be on the business and not on her, and calmly returns to reviewing the business.

"That's a good example of a leader acknowledging what he or she is good at and what they're not," says Lemonis. "It's easy to teach somebody the technical side of things like financial statements, balance sheets, cash flow, but you can't teach people humility and their ability to recognize what they need to work on."

Peilin Pratt, on the other hand, has a Harvard MBA, but sometimes struggles to bring warmth to her engagements with business owners. Presented with the opportunity to invest in a woodworking business, she, too, is overwhelmed by emotion.