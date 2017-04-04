Why Marcus Lemonis says good leaders own their weaknesses

Even the greatest leaders have weaknesses.
The final two candidates vying for the job of becoming Marcus Lemonis' right-hand woman on CNBC's "The Partner" are no different. This week, each must find a way to turn their shortcomings into advantages.
Juli Reed has excelled at forming connections with Lemonis and the founders of the companies in which he invests, but she's struggled when faced with financial statements and data-based decisions. She lacks technical training, and notes that she's had to study for challenges that require a wealth of knowledge.