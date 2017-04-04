Shares of First Solar jump following reports of a carbon tax

First Solar shares popped 2 percent on Tuesday after The Washington Post reported the White House is considering a carbon tax.

The measure is one among multiple ideas to replace government revenue that could be lost with expected corporate and individual tax reform from the Trump administration.

The solar energy company is not the only stock in the sector seeing its share price rise following the report. Shares of Canadian Solar were up 1 percent and SunPower shares were up 2 percent.

A carbon tax would deter businesses from releasing emissions of carbon dioxide to decrease human contributions to climate change.

White House officials have not laid out any finalized details and said that a carbon tax is only being discussed, according to The Washington Post report. The tax is a controversial issue that would face some opposition within the Democratic and Republican parties.

That said, shares of First Solar are still down 60 percent in the last 12 months.

First Solar shares 12-month performance