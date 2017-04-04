The stock market suggests that traders' exuberant expectations after election night haven't panned out — at least not since the administration actually took office.

We are now a full 100 trading days since that night in November, pretty evenly split with 49 trading days through the inauguration and another 50 since then.

When it comes to the major companies in the Dow 30, and the 11 broad-based sectors of the stock market, there's been little consistency in how they performed in the two time periods. As a whole, there's been less enthusiasm in the second portion of the "Trump bump" than before the president actually took office.