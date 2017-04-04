Trump says Ford investment planned since 2015 would not have happened if he didn't win election

President Donald Trump on Tuesday took direct credit for a Ford investment in the United States that was largely planned since 2015.

"That was not going to happen, believe me, if I didn't win," Trump said of Ford's investment during a town hall with CEOs at the White House.

Last week, the White House heavily promoted Ford's announcement that it would put $1.2 billion into three Michigan plants, planning to create or retain 130 jobs at one of those facilities.

Still, more than 70 percent of that investment was part of a previously announced project.

About $850 million of Ford's announcement was part of the company's $9 billion investment in its U.S. facilities, first announced in 2015 as part of its contract with the United Auto Workers, Joe Hinrichs, Ford's president for the Americas, told CNBC. About $200 million of the new investment is for a data center.