Andy Puzder, former CKE Restaurants CEO, told CNBC on Tuesday he's used to being attacked for conservative positions, but he's seen nothing like the vitriol he experienced from the media as President Donald Trump's first Labor secretary nominee.

After several delays of his confirmation hearing — in part over financial disclosure and ethics paperwork — and not enough GOP support, Puzder bowed out on Feb. 15.

Puzder said he couldn't even tweet during the vetting process. He added he would have liked to defend himself against accusations that circulated, including alleged wage violations at CKE locations and decades-old abuse allegations from his ex-wife.

Late last month, Puzder decided to step down as chief executive CKE, the parent company of fast food chains Hardee's and Carl's Jr. His last day on the job he held since 2000 was Monday.

The president's second choice for Labor secretary, Alex Acosta, received Senate committee approval at the end of last month. The nomination of Acosta, a former Justice official, is expected to soon go before the full Senate. If confirmed, Acosta would be the first Hispanic member of Trump's Cabinet.