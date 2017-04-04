Wall Street expected to open lower; investors await Trump and Xi meeting

U.S. stock index futures pointed to a lower open on Tuesday morning as traders eyed a potentially tense meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese premier Xi Jinping later in the trading week.



Tuesday will see trade deficit data for February released at 8.30 a.m ET. Economists expect it to have narrowed in February to $44.8 billion from a five-year high of $48.5 billion. These are not typical market-moving data, but market participants will keep an eye on them because of Trump's meeting with the Chinese premier.



Also on the data front, factory orders are scheduled at around 10 a.m ET.



On the earnings front, Acuity Brand and International Speedway are both scheduled to report before the bell. A Schulman is due to report after the market close.



Elsewhere, U.S. Federal Reserve Board Governor Daniel Tarullo is due to speak at Princeton on Tuesday on his penultimate day at the U.S. central bank.



In Europe, the pan-European Stoxx-600 index was around 0.05 percent lower on Tuesday morning. In Asia, the Shanghai Composite in China closed 0.39 percent higher, while the Nikkei in Japan closed 0.91 percent lower.



In oil markets, Brent crude traded at around $52.79 a barrel on Tuesday morning, down 0.64 percent, while U.S. crude was around $49.93 a barrel, down 0.62 percent.

Oil prices dipped on Tuesday as investors eyed a seemingly relentless uptick in US drilling activity.

--- Fred Imbert contributed to this report