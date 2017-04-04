What Amazon's physical bookstores say about the future

While Amazon is keeping the wraps on its physical grocery experiments, these high-tech brick-and-mortar bookstores could give a hint at the future of retail.

Customers walking out of an Amazon convenience store in Seattle on Tuesday haven't had to stand in any sort of line or check-out. Instead, they scan their phone when they enter, grab what they need, and just walk out.

It's thanks to a technology Amazon aptly calls "just walk out," though it's currently limited to employees while it is in test mode.

The experiment is crucial for Amazon, which has invested in competing with brands like Walmart and Kroger. Data from Tabs Analytics shows that penetration of online grocery shopping has been consistently low, suggesting that people still want to go to physical stores and pick out their groceries.

If models like Amazon Go are adopted on a larger scales — perhaps also for home appliance showrooms, as suggested by The New York Times — Amazon could chart a new omnichannel experience.

— Reporting by CNBC's Deirdre Bosa. Written by Anita Balakrishnan.