800-square-feet in San Francisco costs $1.3 million—here's what you can buy nationwide for the same price

San Francisco is notorious as one of the most expensive places to buy a home in the U.S.

Thanks to the booming tech sector, home prices continue to rise, making the Bay Area even less affordable. The Fiscal Post recently reported that the median home price in San Francisco is $1.3 million — for as little as 800 square feet of space.

By contrast, the same amount could get you over 6,000 square feet in Houston.

CNBC worked with Realtor.com to see how far $1.3 million goes if you're planning to buy a house in 10 of the largest metro areas across the U.S. Read on to see an example of how each city stacks up.

New York