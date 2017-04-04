VISIT CNBC.COM

800-square-feet in San Francisco costs $1.3 million—here's what you can buy nationwide for the same price

San Francisco is notorious as one of the most expensive places to buy a home in the U.S.

Thanks to the booming tech sector, home prices continue to rise, making the Bay Area even less affordable. The Fiscal Post recently reported that the median home price in San Francisco is $1.3 million — for as little as 800 square feet of space.

By contrast, the same amount could get you over 6,000 square feet in Houston.

CNBC worked with Realtor.com to see how far $1.3 million goes if you're planning to buy a house in 10 of the largest metro areas across the U.S. Read on to see an example of how each city stacks up.

New York

Realtor.com
Total price: $1,299,000

Price per square foot: $928

In Manhattan, $1.3 million gets you 1,400 square feet of space in the East Village. This two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment covers three stories and features an open and airy layout, ample storage space and loads of exposed brick.

Los Angeles

Realtor.com
Total price: $1,299,999

Price per square foot: $598

This two-bedroom, two-bathroom Los Angeles home comes complete with a meditation room, recording studio and outdoor patio. The 2,174-square-foot space sits on a 4,860-square-foot lot.

Miami

Realtor.com
Total price: $1,299,999

Price per square foot: $570

This 2,282-square-foot home features a 300-bottle wine cellar, outdoor patio and breezy open layout. The three-bedroom, two-bathroom house is encompassed by lush greenery, complete with an outdoor sitting area to soak it all in.

Boston

Realtor.com
Total price: $1,200,000

Price per square foot: $502

This modern townhome offers maple cabinets, stainless steel appliances and floor-to-ceiling windows. The four-bedroom, two-bathroom home covers 2,390 square feet of space and a patio in its backyard.

Dallas/Fort Worth

Realtor.com
Total price: $1,300,000

Price per square foot: $430

This three-bedroom, three-and-a-half bathroom home in Highland Park features a custom-built marble kitchen island, floor-to-ceiling windows and a backyard pool.

Washington, D.C.

Realtor.com
Total price: $1,294,000

Price per square foot: $416

For a little under $1.3 million in Washington, D.C., you can get a four-bedroom, four-and-a-half bathroom home. This 3,111-square-foot estate includes custom granite counter tops, walk-in closets and a patio in the backyard.

Chicago

Realtor.com
Total price: $1,300,000

Price per square foot: $361

For an even $1.3 million in Chicago, you could score a four-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bathroom pad like this one. The space includes heated floors, an expansive chef's kitchen and roof deck over the garage.

Philadelphia

Realtor.com
Total price: $1,295,000

Price per square foot: $252

Located in Chestnut Hill, this spacious home is flush with amenities, including a wraparound deck, built-in book shelves and granite counter tops. The six-bedroom, three-and-a-half bathroom home covers 5,145 square feet.

Houston

Realtor.com
Total price: $1,300,000

Price per square foot: $211

This spacious home in Alief covers 6,150 square feet and has three bedrooms, three full bathrooms and two half baths. The space includes its own library, wine cellar and in-ground pool.

Atlanta

Realtor.com
Total price: $1,300,000

Price per square foot: N/A

This five-bedroom, five-and-a-half bathroom home comes with an in-ground pool, outdoor kitchen, media room and built-in fireplace.

