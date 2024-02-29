10 best places in the U.S. to buy a winter vacation home based on rental performance, cap rate and more

Buying a vacation home, whether it's a beach house or a spot on a lake, can prove to be a smart investment. You, your family or friends can use the home whenever you want and you can rent out the space if you need some extra income.

In February, vacation rental management platform Vacasa released a report on the best places to buy a winter vacation home in the U.S. based on the highest cap rates.

To determine its ranking of the top vacation rental markets, Vacasa did the following:

Analyzed home sales and vacation rental performance data and projections from the last 12 months

Used actual performance data for the market as a whole, where available, to determine average gross rental income

Considered the averages of the following in each market: property taxes, utilities, HOA fees, insurance, and property management fees to calculate the average cap rate

Vacasa suggests prospective buyers check current local regulations before buying a winter vacation house because different areas have their own set of rules about renting out a property.