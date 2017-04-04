Why screwing up job interviews is literally bad for business

"Most companies don't recognize that the way they treat job seekers can actually impact their revenue and future talent pool."

Some hiring managers will put job seekers through an intensive and exhaustive interview process, where they have to meet a dozen employees over a few months and then never notify them if they got the job or not. Other managers are so concerned about filling the position with someone who can immediately add value, and fit in their culture, they completely disregard the candidate's needs.

This lack of care can lead to employer resentment and to negative online reviews on sites like Glassdoor, which may, in turn, discourage other candidates from applying for jobs.

Here are some tips for how to improve your interview process:

1. Set expectations

Make sure that all of your candidates know the approximate length of your interview process and how many of your co-workers they have to speak to. When a decision is made, let the candidate know immediately instead of delaying because you're too busy or you've already moved onto a more qualified person.

If you have a career site where candidates submit their application, update their profile noting that a decision is either pending or that they have been declined or hired.