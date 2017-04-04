Why screwing up job interviews is literally bad for business

Hiring managers shouldn't approach job interviews in a self-serving way. Instead, they should view each candidate as both as potential employee and customer.
In a new survey of over 1,000 employers and job seekers, in partnership with Career Arc, we found that the job search experience actually sways consumer behavior. When a job seeker isn't notified of their application process, or goes on a series of interviews without ever hearing back, they are more likely to purchase products or services elsewhere.
We found that 64 percent of job seekers say that a poor experience would make them less likely to purchase goods and services from the employer. And while 91 percent of employers agree that candidate experience can impact consumer-purchasing decisions, only 26 percent measure this effect.