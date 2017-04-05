Amazon's fashion brands are growing rapidly — but it'll take awhile to catch Macy's

Amazon's private label fashion brands are only a fraction the size of those sold at Nordstrom and Macy's — but they're rapidly gaining ground.

According to new data from Slice Intelligence, Nordstrom's dressy-casual Halogen line generated 11 times the digital revenue of Amazon's best-selling private brand, Lark & Ro, from January 2016 through February 2017.

Macy's Alfani label rang up online sales that were nearly 10 times greater over that same time frame, Slice said.

Yet while Amazon's young brands have significantly smaller market share than its competitors' well-established labels, sales of Amazon's designs grew a whopping 67 percent from the third to the fourth quarter last year.

Growth rates for Macy's and Nordstrom weren't immediately available.

Slice pulled its data by scanning the online shopping receipts of more than 68,000 U.S. consumers.

"Amazon's new private label brands will need time to develop that familiarity," Ken Cassar, principal analyst at Slice Intelligence, said in a statement. "Still, competitive apparel brands...should keep a close eye on Amazon."