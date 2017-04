Legal experts said the Labor Department's announcement still keeps intact the core of the regulation. Among those are requirements that advisors charge no more than reasonable compensation, avoid misleading statements and act in your best interest when recommending investments.

"The DOL is effectively regulating IRAs," said Marcia Wagner, managing director at The Wagner Law Group in Boston. "This is the DOL saying that this isn't up for debate."

Indeed, some $7 trillion in IRA assets are at the center of the debate, as they are money makers for financial services firms and would fall under the rule's domain.