Boxed wine for wine snobs   

This Boston-based wine company thinks it's about time you get over your boxed-wine shame.

"Bottles of wine stay good for only two days after opening — and you're actually paying more for the shipping and packaging than the wine inside the bottle," says Marian Leitner-Waldman, CEO of premium boxed wine start-up Archer Roose. "[These are] fundamentally the dynamics our company seeks to change."

Recently rated a "Best Buy" by Wine Enthusiast, Archer Roose offers three boxed wine varieties from Chile: a Cabernet Sauvignon, a Sauvignon Blanc and a Carmenere.