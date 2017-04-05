Cramer Remix: Best way for you to play the turn in Europe

Changing tides in Europe may call for some portfolio changes, and Jim Cramer found one name that could make a strong play across the pond.

"I happen to think that Santander is a great way to play a turn in Europe … as a spec, Santander, SAN, I really like it," the "Mad Money" host said.

This advice came as the market received seemingly conflicting news about the state of the economy, and Cramer sifted through the uncertainty to find the market-movers that really matter.

"In a market that can be whipsawed by a jobs number and the Fed minutes and Paul Ryan, it pays to be a little cautious, doesn't it? If you let your euphoria get the better of you this morning, you paid for it when we sold off this afternoon," Cramer said.