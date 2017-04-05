Facebook plans a free version of its Slack competitor

Facebook is introducing a free version of Workplace, its social networking tool for workers to chat and collaborate.

"We're making Workplace work for more companies, so it's a pretty big step for us," Facebook product manager Simon Cross told CNBC.

The new product — which is still being tested and so not widely available — will look and feel the same to users as the paid version, but it's self-serve and will not offer companies the administrative and analytical tools available to paying subscribers.

Workplace is similar to regular Facebook, but instead of connecting with friends and family, its users interact with co-workers.

It will be called "Workplace Standard," while the paid version will be called "Workplace Premium."

"Not every company wants to go through a full-scale enterprise deployment and not every company is in a position to pay for Workplace," Cross said.