IPhone 8 launch may be pushed to October or November, rumor says

Apple's iPhone 8 may be facing delays, according to a rumor published Wednesday.

Apple is expected to launch its new high-end iPhone 8 in September, when it normally releases the latest iteration of the device. But a recent report from the Chinese language Economic Daily News suggests that the launch may not happen until October or November, according to DigiTimes, which has an on-and-off track record reporting on Apple's supply chain. Many iPhone components are made in China.

Economic Daily News points to "technical issues related to the lamination process of curved OLED panels" as one reason for the holdup, according to DigiTimes. The iPhone 8 is expected to use Samsung's curved OLED panels similar to those in Samsung's new Galaxy S8, with curved edges that eliminate the bezels.

It's fishy that there would be any issues related to those screens, since Samsung has been using them for several years and, presumably has resolved any issues. Economic Daily News also suggests that Apple's plans to implement a 3-D sensing system are also contributing to the delay, DigiTimes said.

It's still possible that Apple will unveil the iPhone 8 in September. An October or November launch date would still allow Apple to get its flagship device on the market ahead of the crucial holiday retail season.

Apple did not immediately respond to a CNBC email requesting comment.