Ivanka Trump on White House role: I’m holding myself to the highest ethical standard

President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka said Wednesday that taking on a senior White House role was about holding herself to an ethical standard.

In an interview that aired Wednesday on "CBS This Morning," Ivanka Trump said her informal advisory role to the president was unplanned.

"To me this particular title was about giving critics the comfort that I'm holding myself to that highest ethical standard. But I'll weigh in with my father on the issues I feel strongly about," she told CBS.

"I realized that having one foot in and one foot out wouldn't work," she said.

The White House confirmed last week that Ivanka Trump, who has advised her father on women's issues and sat in on meetings with world leaders, would take an unpaid role as a government employee after reports that she already had a White House office.

The news sparked concerns about nepotism and conflicts of interest.

"Ivanka's service as an unpaid employee furthers our commitment to ethics, transparency, and compliance and affords her increased opportunities to lead initiatives driving real policy benefits for the American public that would not have been available to her previously," the White House said in a statement to NBC News.

Her husband, Jared Kushner, already holds an unpaid government position.

Ivanka Trump, a businesswoman who operated Ivanka Trump brand, said she signed over a trust overseen by relatives and would no longer be involved.

"I take a legal document very seriously, and I wouldn't go through the pains of setting this up if I intended to violate it," she said.

Read the full transcript of the interview from CBS here.

--- CNBC's Jacob Pramuk contributed to this report.