    Kendall Jenner’s Pepsi ad causes Twitter backlash, labeled disrespectful and a ‘sick joke’

    An advert for Pepsi featuring model Kendall Jenner handing a can of soda to a police officer at a peace protest has sparked a backlash online.

    In the ad, Jenner is seen posing in a blonde wig at a photo shoot, while a peace protest marches by. She then ditches the wig, grabs a can of Pepsi and joins the protest. Jenner gets to the front and hands the can to a police officer, who drinks as the crowd cheers.

    The description below the ad on Pepsi's Global YouTube channel states: "A short film about the moments when we decide to let go, choose to act, follow our passion and nothing holds us back."

    People took to Twitter to comment, with comedian Travon Free saying: "The Kendall Jenner Pepsi fiasco is a perfect example of what happens when there's no black people in the room when decisions are being made," which has been retweeted more than 3,000 times.

    Another tweeter wrote: "Can't believe Kendall Jenner just solved institutionalized racism and oppression by giving a cop a Pepsi. Groundbreaking."

    The ad has also been compared with the image of Ieshia Evans who was arrested by police at a protest in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, in 2016. Taryn Finley wrote: "Could you be any more blatant with the disrespect and appropriation of a movement, @Pepsi? Is this a sick joke?!"

    A Pepsi spokesperson said in an emailed statement: "This is a global ad that reflects people from different walks of life coming together in a spirit of harmony, and we think that's an important message to convey."

