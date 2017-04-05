Kendall Jenner’s Pepsi ad causes Twitter backlash, labeled disrespectful and a ‘sick joke’

An advert for Pepsi featuring model Kendall Jenner handing a can of soda to a police officer at a peace protest has sparked a backlash online.

In the ad, Jenner is seen posing in a blonde wig at a photo shoot, while a peace protest marches by. She then ditches the wig, grabs a can of Pepsi and joins the protest. Jenner gets to the front and hands the can to a police officer, who drinks as the crowd cheers.

The description below the ad on Pepsi's Global YouTube channel states: "A short film about the moments when we decide to let go, choose to act, follow our passion and nothing holds us back."