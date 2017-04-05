Frustration is soaring at Palm Beach County airport as Trump hogs everybody's airspace

PALM BEACH, Fla. — President Donald Trump is wreaking havoc on local businesses and wealthy aircraft owners who rely on the regional airports surrounding Mar-a-Lago, or what the president calls the "Southern White House."

Trump will host Chinese President Xi Jinping here beginning Thursday, creating what could be the longest air traffic shutdown around his resort ever. It's hoped that the two world leaders will use the opportunity to hash out their differences on several global topics, but the business owners and executives who use this air hub, known locally as Lantana Airport, are losing patience and money because of Trump's frequent visits.

They want to hash out their differences with the Secret Service.

When Trump visits, the Secret Service issues a Temporary Flight Restriction before his arrival. That essentially shuts down the airport for the duration of his stay.

This will be the seventh weekend Trump has stayed at Mar-a-Lago since his January inauguration. Aviation businesses run out of Lantana must come to a complete halt, planes are grounded and operations cease. The regional airport is 5 nautical miles south of Mar-a-Lago — which puts it right in the middle of the 10-mile no-fly ring.