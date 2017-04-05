YouTube officially launches YouTube TV in select markets

YouTube on Wednesday officially launched its streaming bundle, YouTube TV, starting in select markets around the US.

The Alphabet-owned video giant first announced the service in February, and today the $35 subscription service rolls out New York, Los Angeles, the Bay Area, Chicago and Philadelphia, with more US markets coming soon. Consumers will be able to sign up for a free trial offer for 30 days and after the first month's payment can get a free Google Chromecast, while supplies last, to stream the service on a TV set.

In addition to the content partners YouTube already revealed — including ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN, Fox Sports, Comcast SportsNet, and others, today YouTube announced a new deal with AMC Networks.

The company says that "soon" AMC, BBC America, IFC, Sundance TV, WE tv, and BBC World News will be included at no additional charge, and Sundance Now and Shudder will be available for an additional fee.

YouTube is looking to distinguish its service from the slew of rivals, from AT&T's DirecTV Now, to Hulu's live TV service, which is set to launch shortly. YouTube TV includes access to YouTube Red Originals. Plus a YouTube TV membership includes six accounts, each which will receive its own unique recommendations, tapping into the AI analysis of big data it's developed for YouTube.