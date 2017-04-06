A quick look at what’s ahead for Trump and Xi at Mar-a-Lago

    ×

    Xi meeting Trump's biggest test yet?   

    The scene is set for the first face-to-face between President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

    Air Force One and China's presidential aircraft are expected to land at roughly the same time but at opposite ends of their shared airport in Florida.

    Details have been sparse on the itinerary and the meetings set to take place between Chinese and American officials at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort.

    The only scheduled event for which the White House has provided timing on so far is the dinner Thursday night with Trump and Xi and first ladies Melania Trump and Peng Liyuan.

    According to sources involved in the talks, dinners will be intimate with other meetings more formal. The American contingent accompanying Trump will include Defense Secretary James Mattis, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.

    Trade and economic discussions will be the focus on Friday morning when the U.S. and Chinese Commerce secretaries sit down for a breakfast, meetings and a working lunch.

    Trade is a big sticking point between the two nations, with China holding a $347 billion trade surplus with the United States in 2016 — by far the largest of any U.S. trading partner.

    Getting on a more equal trade footing is a major campaign promise that Trump's most ardent supporters want him to follow through on.

    North Korea will almost certainly be a major focus of talks. The nuclear-armed rogue state has stepped up its missile launches, the most recent of which came just this week.

    Trade might also enter the frame as a negotiating tool with Trump asserting in the Financial Times "I think trade is the incentive. It's all about trade," in getting China on board to tame North Korea.

    But as with the 2013 Sunnylands, California, meeting between President Barack Obama and Xi, 2016's Mar-a-Lago gathering will largely serve as a feeling-out session for arguably the world's most important geopolitical relationship.

