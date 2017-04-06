A quick look at what’s ahead for Trump and Xi at Mar-a-Lago

The scene is set for the first face-to-face between President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Air Force One and China's presidential aircraft are expected to land at roughly the same time but at opposite ends of their shared airport in Florida.

Details have been sparse on the itinerary and the meetings set to take place between Chinese and American officials at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort.

The only scheduled event for which the White House has provided timing on so far is the dinner Thursday night with Trump and Xi and first ladies Melania Trump and Peng Liyuan.

According to sources involved in the talks, dinners will be intimate with other meetings more formal. The American contingent accompanying Trump will include Defense Secretary James Mattis, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.