Apple Clips is like Snapchat on training wheels

Apple Clips, the latest application from Apple, is now available to download.

Apple Clips might be viewed as a take on Snapchat — it's about recording and sharing quick video clips with friends, just like Snapchat — but it's also very different. It doesn't, for example, have a section for Stories, Friends or advertisements. It's simple in its execution: you open the app, hit record, add some emoji, and send it off via text message.

Let's take a quick look at how Apple Clips works and what it's all about.

— By CNBC's Todd Haselton

Posted 6 April 2017

