Apple Clips is like Snapchat on training wheels

Apple Clips, the latest application from Apple, is now available to download.
Apple Clips might be viewed as a take on Snapchat — it's about recording and sharing quick video clips with friends, just like Snapchat — but it's also very different. It doesn't, for example, have a section for Stories, Friends or advertisements. It's simple in its execution: you open the app, hit record, add some emoji, and send it off via text message.
Let's take a quick look at how Apple Clips works and what it's all about.
— By CNBC's Todd Haselton
Posted 6 April 2017
That's all there is to it! My guess is Apple's just getting started. It hasn't ever produced a popular social network. (Remember iTunes Ping? Exactly.) This is a pretty darn good start, though.
I hate to say it, especially since it has become a bit of a meme since Facebook copied Snapchat, but Apple Clips could use a "Stories" section. That way you could easily pop in and see stories created by other users, and you could share your clips without ever leaving the app. I'm very curious to see where Apple takes this in the future, but Snapchat shouldn't be shaking in its boots just yet.