Senate Democrats on Thursday blocked Neil Gorsuch's nomination to the Supreme Court, setting up an expected Republican move to take the "nuclear option."

The Senate failed to reach the 60 votes needed to advance Gorsuch's nomination, garnering only 55 for the move while 45 senators opposed it. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell then strated to take the steps that lead to a historic vote to change Senate rules to cut off debate on Supreme Court nominations with only a majority vote.

The GOP holds 52 seats in the 100-member chamber.

Changing the rules would have potentially far-reaching implications in the Senate, which has found itself locked in partisan battles over nominees in recent years. The move may make it easier for presidents of either party to push through heavily ideological or unpopular nominees, as they will need less broad support.

In 2013, when Democrats held the Senate majority, they changed the chamber's rules to only require a simple majority for non-Supreme Court judicial nominations and Cabinet officials.

Democrats raised concerns that Gorsuch could be too friendly to corporations and may allow limits on political contributions to erode. In announcing their opposition to the 49-year-old appeals judge, many Democrats also said he was evasive when answering questions in his confirmation hearing.

Republicans' decision not to hold a hearing on Judge Merrick Garland, whom President Barack Obama nominated for the same seat during his last year in office, also drove some of the partisan entrenchment in Gorsuch's process.