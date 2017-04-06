After the recent collapse of his healthcare plan in the House, Donald Trump is looking for a win that will show that he retains sway on Capitol Hill. Fortunately for Trump, the upcoming Supreme Court nomination fight over Neil Gorsuch is the perfect opportunity for a victory.
But, Democrats are trying to get in the way. According to the latest count, the Democrats have decided that now is the time to put up a filibuster fight.
Of course, Democrats will lose the battle as Senate leader Mitch McConnell has promised to go 'nuclear' and kill the filibuster. That doesn't mean Democrats will lose the war.
A very public "death of the filibuster" will allow Democrats to show their base that they are taking a stand against Trump. On the more important long-term front, killing the filibuster will allow the Democrats to bypass the de-facto supermajority rule that has prevented them from passing legislation whenever they have control of congress. If the Democrats win control in 2018, the Senate will not be what Robert Caro called "the dam" blocking Democrats from taking action on their legislative priorities.
For the moment, the Democrats have a tough pill to swallow. If there is one issue that unites the Republican base, and at this point there may only be one, it is that the party should do everything in its power to keep a conservative majority on the Supreme Court.
Republicans in the Senate have good reason to think they will not pay an electoral penalty for forcing the issue. The party buried the nomination of Merrick Garland to save the seat and it only helped their cause in the November election. In fact, the GOP is more worried that the base will turn on them if the party does not get Gorsuch on the court.