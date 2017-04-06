Here's how many stores these retailers need to close as more shoppers go online

Stores still matter.

They give shoppers a place to try on merchandise, return unwanted items and pick up things they need that minute. Yet as more buying occurs online, retailers need to react. Often, that means closing stores.

Since January 2014, mall traffic has declined every month except for one, according to a new report by Cowen & Company analyst Oliver Chen. While the internet has played a role in that steady erosion, so has a surplus of retail real estate.

The number of U.S. malls has roughly quadrupled to 1,220 since 1970. Meanwhile, the country's population has grown by less than half that amount over a comparable period. And as parts of that population flee towns with high unemployment or other economic or social shifts, the lowest-tier malls have become less relevant.

With less than one-third of properties generating 70 percent of total mall value, Cowen predicts some 20 percent of malls will need to close or be repurposed over the next decade. That's even as occupancy rates in the country's malls stood just below a multidecade high at the end of 2016, according to Cowen.

Retailers are getting the message. Barely a quarter into 2017, year-to-date retail store closings have already topped the historical high of 2008, a Credit Suisse report said Thursday. About 2,880 stores have closed year to date, compared with 1,153 at the same time last year.

Since 60 percent of store closures are announced in the first five months of the year, Credit Suisse estimates there could be more than 8,640 store closings this year.

Meanwhile, Cowen's Chen analyzed how many stores several major chains should close over five years' time. Here's what he concluded.

