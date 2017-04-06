    Here's how many stores these retailers need to close as more shoppers go online

    Here's how many stores these retailers need to close as more shoppers go online

    Everything must go at the soon to be closing Sears store in the New York borough of the Bronx.
    Stores still matter.

    They give shoppers a place to try on merchandise, return unwanted items and pick up things they need that minute. Yet as more buying occurs online, retailers need to react. Often, that means closing stores.

    Since January 2014, mall traffic has declined every month except for one, according to a new report by Cowen & Company analyst Oliver Chen. While the internet has played a role in that steady erosion, so has a surplus of retail real estate.

    The number of U.S. malls has roughly quadrupled to 1,220 since 1970. Meanwhile, the country's population has grown by less than half that amount over a comparable period. And as parts of that population flee towns with high unemployment or other economic or social shifts, the lowest-tier malls have become less relevant.

    With less than one-third of properties generating 70 percent of total mall value, Cowen predicts some 20 percent of malls will need to close or be repurposed over the next decade. That's even as occupancy rates in the country's malls stood just below a multidecade high at the end of 2016, according to Cowen.

    Retailers are getting the message. Barely a quarter into 2017, year-to-date retail store closings have already topped the historical high of 2008, a Credit Suisse report said Thursday. About 2,880 stores have closed year to date, compared with 1,153 at the same time last year.

    Since 60 percent of store closures are announced in the first five months of the year, Credit Suisse estimates there could be more than 8,640 store closings this year.

    Meanwhile, Cowen's Chen analyzed how many stores several major chains should close over five years' time. Here's what he concluded.

    • JC Penney

      Current U.S. store base: 1,013

      Cowen estimated right-sized store range: 700 to 800

      Percent of stores Cowen estimates could close: 26 percent

      Penney's said earlier this year that it would exit nearly 140 stores this spring. While Chen said he was encouraged by that action, he expects more closures will be necessary.

      Employees assist customers at the checkout counter of a J.C. Penney store.
    • Macy's

      Current U.S. store base: 666

      Cowen estimated right-sized store range: 550 to 600

      Percent of stores Cowen estimates could close: 14 percent

      Like J.C. Penney, Macy's has already taken steps to dramatically reduce its square footage. However, Chen expects the department store will need to close more locations. At the same time, Macy's has runway to grow the footprint of its off-price Backstage concept from seven standalone stores to at least 250, Chen said.

    • Nordstrom

      Current U.S. store base: 118

      Cowen estimated right-sized store range: 118

      Percent of stores Cowen estimates could close: None

      Nordstrom did not succumb to the same overbuilding as many of its lower-price competitors. As a result, Chen expects the chain's store count to remain relatively steady. Meanwhile, he said the company could add another 90 or so stores for its off-price Rack concept.

      A Nordstrom store in Irvine, California.
    • Kohl's

      Current U.S. store base: 1,154

      Cowen estimated right-sized store range: 1,000 to 1,100

      Percent of stores Cowen estimates could close: 9 percent

      Although Kohl's has more than 1,000 shops, its low presence in malls means it needs to close a smaller percentage of them than some of its competitors, Chen said. CEO Kevin Mansell has said that instead of closing stores, his goal is to shrink Kohl's locations so it stays relevant in the markets where it operates.

      Customers pull a dinnerware set from a shopping cart outside of a Kohl's store in Peru, Illinois.
    • Wal-Mart

      Current U.S. store base: 4,672

      Cowen estimated right-sized store range: 4,850 to 5,050

      Percent of stores Cowen estimates could open: 6 percent

      Wal-Mart has said that it will slow its physical store expansion to invest in digital. However, as it adds smaller stores to its fleet, Chen sees an opportunity for the world's largest retailer to continue growing.

      A worker shows products to a customer at a Walmart store in Teterboro, New Jersey.
    • Target

      Current U.S. store base: 1,802

      Cowen estimated right-sized store range: 1,875 to 1,975

      Percent of stores Cowen estimates could open: 7 percent

      Target is opening smaller stores in an effort to reach more urban shoppers. While Chen said that could lead to the closure of some of its larger locations, he expects the chain's overall store count to tick higher.

      A woman pulls shopping carts through the aisle of a Target store in Torrington, Connecticut.
    • Gap

      Current U.S. store base: 737

      Cowen estimated right-sized store range: 600 to 650

      Percent of stores Cowen estimates could close: 15 percent

      Gap's store closures are already underway. In addition to the contraction Chen expects to continue at the Gap brand, he said its struggling Banana Republic label could stand to lose 35 percent of its store base. Meanwhile, he sees more opportunity for Gap's Old Navy and Athleta brands.

      Gap employee
    • Abercrombie & Fitch

      Current U.S. store base: 311

      Cowen estimated right-sized store range: 175 to 225

      Percent of stores Cowen estimates could close: 36 percent

      Abercrombie will close 60 U.S. stores this year and more will be on the chopping block as its leases expire. Between both its namesake and Hollister brands, Chen said the company could close 180 stores.

      A pedestrian stands outside of the Abercrombie & Fitch store on Fifth Avenue in New York City.
    • American Eagle

      Current U.S. store base: 812

      Cowen estimated right-sized store range: 695 to 745

      Percent of stores Cowen estimates could close: 11 percent

      Chen says fellow teen retailer American Eagle would benefit by shaving its store count. However, the company's intimates label, Aerie, could open some 200 more stores.

      An American Eagle Outfitters store in San Francisco.
    • Ann Taylor

      Current U.S. store base: 324

      Cowen estimated right-sized store range: 265 to 315

      Percent of stores Cowen estimates could close: 10 percent

      Moderately priced women's apparel has been a tough spot in retail. In addition to the closures Chen predicts at Ann Taylor, he expects its sister Loft brand to shrink.

      Shoppers pass in front of an Ann Taylor store
