Hillary Clinton says potential collusion between Trump camp and Russia should be probed

Former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton slammed Russia's meddling in the U.S. presidential election, describing it as an "act of aggression" meant to influence the election, and said potential collusion between the Trump campaign and the Russians should be looked at.

"I am deeply concerned about what went on with Russia," she said, adding that she favors an independent non-partisan investigation into the hacking.

Clinton spoke at the Women in the World conference in New York City on Thursday. The conference marks the first time that Clinton has answered interview questions publicly since losing the presidential election in November to Donald Trump.

The FBI is currently investigating Moscow's efforts to interfere in the election, in which Trump clinched a surprise win and emails from high-profile Democrats were leaked online. The FBI is also investigating whether people associated with Trump's campaign coordinated with Russia.

Clinton said potential collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia should be looked into.

She added that she remains hopeful that Congress will come together and realize that because of the Kremlin's success in the hacking that they will not go away.

Since losing the electoral vote but winning the popular vote, Clinton said she is now "doing pretty well, all things considered."

"The aftermath of the election was so devastating," she told the audience.

"I'm okay — I'll put it this way — as a person," she said. "As an American, I'm pretty worried."

Watch: Nunes steps away from Russia probe