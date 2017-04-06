House Intelligence Chairman Devin Nunes will temporarily step away from Russia probe

Embattled House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Devin Nunes will temporarily step down from the panel's Russia investigation, he said Thursday.

Rep. Mike Conaway will take control of the probe, with "assistance" from Reps. Trey Gowdy and Tom Rooney, the California Republican said in a statement. Nunes will still serve as the committee's chairman and carry out his other responsibilities in the position.

Last week, watchdog groups asked the Office of Congressional Ethics to investigate whether Nunes potentially broke House ethics rules and revealed classified information related to the probe of alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 election. Nunes said he will temporarily step back from the investigation as the allegations are resolved.

"Several leftwing activist groups have filed accusations against me with the Office of Congressional Ethics," Nunes said. "The charges are entirely false and politically motivated, and are being leveled just as the American people are beginning to learn the truth about the improper unmasking of the identities of U.S. citizens and other abuses of power."

Nunes, an ally of President Donald Trump, has faced criticism from Democrats for his handling of the investigation. The committee has also looked into any possible links between the Trump campaign and Moscow.

Nunes faced backlash — and some critics questioned his independence from Trump — after he admitted that he went to the White House a day before he announced that Trump associates may have had their communications "incidentally" swept up in routine foreign surveillance. Rep. Adam Schiff, the panel's top Democrat, said Nunes did not share the intelligence with him before he made the statement.

Schiff has since said that he saw "precisely the same" materials during a visit to the White House. He argued that those materials should have been shared with the whole committee, not just Nunes.

House Speaker Paul Ryan said Nunes "continues to have" his trust. He added that the intelligence panel's chairman "is eager to demonstrate" that he followed "all proper guidelines and laws."