If you want to be a millionaire, start thinking like one

Your earning potential doesn't start with your job — it begins with your mindset.

So, if you want to become a millionaire, it doesn't hurt to start thinking like one.

In "The Top 10 Distinctions Between Millionaires and the Middle Class," Keith Cameron Smith shares the insights he gleaned from spending two years working with and studying the ultrarich, including the attitudes that distinguish their ways of thinking from that of the average person.

If you want to set yourself up for success, here are four millionaire mindsets to adopt.

Millionaires think long term

Wealthy people don't only think about the present. They also consider the potential of the future. That means setting goals that might span years or decades, not just weeks or months. According to Smith, the longer you can stretch your thinking into the future, the richer you will become.

That's because long-term goals force you to grapple with big-picture questions such as, "How can I double my income this year?" instead of short-term issues, such as, "How am I going to pay my bills this month?"

Smith finds that millionaires are willing to put temporary comfort on hold to seek out long-term financial freedom. And that mindset speaks to an important trait many millionaires share: patience.

"Middle-class people want instant gratification," Smith writes. "I was like that for many years. Whatever I wanted, I charged to my credit card or put a little bit down and made payments on the balance. Now I wait for the things I want because my goal is more freedom, not comfort.

"Rich and very rich people have developed the discipline of delayed gratification."