11 thoughts that could be holding you back from financial success

According to experts who study wealthy people and as well as wealthy people themselves, getting rich starts with your mindset. Before you actually accumulate wealth, you have to believe that you can do it.

As self-made millionaire Steve Siebold writes in "How Rich People Think," which he wrote after studying millionaires for over 25 years, "it wasn't the lack of desire that held the masses back from getting wealthy, but the lack of belief in their own ability to make it happen."

If you want to think your way to success like the world's highest achievers have, start by ditching these limiting beliefs.

"Being rich is reserved for a lucky few"

The masses think being rich is a privilege, says Siebold, while the rich believe being rich is a right: "World-class thinkers know in a capitalist country they have the right to be rich if they're willing to create massive value for others."

He continues: "While the masses are waiting to pick the right numbers and praying for prosperity, the great ones are solving problems. They believe if they make life better or easier for others, it's their right to be rich."