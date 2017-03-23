6 steps to get 'super rich,' from a man who went from broke to millions

According to Grant Cardone, anyone can get rich. "Regardless of your current economic condition, where you live, or what you do, you can become wealthy," he writes in "The Millionaire Booklet: How To Get Super Rich."

The self-made entrepreneur, who owns and operates four companies that do nearly $100 million in annual sales, went from broke to seven figures by following a few simple steps.

"The reality is, what I have created financially in my life is very simple, and that is why it will work for you," he writes.

Though there are no guarantees you'll start earning as much as Cardone, here are the steps he says worked for him: