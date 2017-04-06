Jay Z’s latest Ace of Spades champagne will cost $850, only 2,333 bottles available

The latest iteration of rapper Jay Z's favorite champagne goes on sale on April 18, but only 2,333 bottles will be available in the U.S., and at a price: $850.

Armand de Brignac, known as "Ace of Spades" because of the logo on the bottle, has launched Blanc de Noirs second assemblage – or blend – known as A2, according to a statement on the company's website.

Jay Z, real name Shawn Carter, bought the champagne from Sovereign Brands for an undisclosed amount back in 2014, and previously name-checked "Ace of Spades" in his 2006 rap "Show Me What You Got."