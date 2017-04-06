    ×

    Jay Z’s latest Ace of Spades champagne will cost $850, only 2,333 bottles available

    The latest iteration of rapper Jay Z's favorite champagne goes on sale on April 18, but only 2,333 bottles will be available in the U.S., and at a price: $850.

    Armand de Brignac, known as "Ace of Spades" because of the logo on the bottle, has launched Blanc de Noirs second assemblage – or blend – known as A2, according to a statement on the company's website.

    Jay Z, real name Shawn Carter, bought the champagne from Sovereign Brands for an undisclosed amount back in 2014, and previously name-checked "Ace of Spades" in his 2006 rap "Show Me What You Got."

    Shawn "Jay Z" Carter
    Aside from the logo, the champagne stands out for its shiny bottle and fine taste. Fine Champagne magazine named the first assemblage as the number one Blanc de Noirs in the world, with writer Mark Oldman admiring its "complexity and nuance."

    Armand de Brignac "A2" champagne launched in April 2017. Jay Z bought the brand in 2014 for an undisclosed amount.
    The A2 blend comes from Pinot Noir producing villages in France including Bouzy, Verzenay, Chigny-les-Roses and Rilly-la-Montagne, and each bottle is inscribed with a number from one to 2,333.

    Fans will have to act fast to get their hands on a bottle, as Armand de Brignac Chief Executive Sebastien Besson says that A2 is already selling fast. "Many of the A2 bottles have already been preordered from Armand de Brignac's top clients. We anticipate they may only be available for a few months," he said in an online statement.

    A bottle of Armand de Brignac is poured during the Roc Nation Latin Grammy midnight brunch at the Nobu Hotel Caesar's Palace, Las Vegas, on November 16, 2016
    For those who prefer to dress up and go out for a drink, the new fizz will be available at high-end bars and clubs in New York and Los Angeles, including Jay Z's 40/40 Club in New York, where Armand de Brignac's champagnes retail for between $400 and $1,000 a bottle.

