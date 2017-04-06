China's plan to mine for copper beneath an ancient city gets thrown off by corruption charges

A controversial Chinese copper mine in Afghanistan has run into complications after the executive leading the $3 billion project was expelled from the Chinese Communist Party for corruption.

Shen Heting, the former general manager of the state-owned China Metallurgical Group Corporation (MCC), in 2007 signed a 30-year lease to build a open-pit copper mine in a place called Mes Aynak.

The site is occupied by a 5,000-year-old, walled Buddhist city, and China's determination to extract copper from the area has drawn sharp criticism from archaeologists and others. China has a big appetite for copper, an industrial metal whose price has risen more than 23 percent in the last 12 months.