Norway to build $315 million ship tunnel in world first

Norway is to build the world's first sea tunnel to enable ships to bypass the dangerous waters of its western coast.

The mile-long, 36-metre-wide wide tunnel will be carved through the mountainous Stad Peninsula, enabling ships to bypass the stormy Stadhavet Sea, which was intimidating even to the Vikings.

While tunnels for boats have been built through mountain ranges before, the new $315 million project will be the first of its kind to facilitate access for freight and passenger ships weighing up to 16,000 tonnes.