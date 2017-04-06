Take this secret to the grave, and it'll cost you

The location of your estate-planning papers shouldn't be a secret you take to the grave.

Only a third of people have told their heirs where they can find key documents like their will or powers of attorney, according to a new survey from BMO Wealth Management. Another one in 10 has provided heirs with copies of the original documents.

The survey polled 1,008 Americans in December 2016.

Keeping mum about the location of your will, powers of attorney and other important documents is dangerous, said Larry Lehmann, a partner at Lehmann Norman & Marcus LC in New Orleans.

"It's a terrible mess, and litigation results out of it," he said.