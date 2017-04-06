Tesla bulls are stuck in the Matrix, says analyst

Elon Musk has suggested reality as we know it may be a simulation — a world that is not truly real.

One analyst thinks Tesla investors may be stuck in a world that is not real at all.

Barclay's analyst and long-time Tesla bear Brian Johnson published a research note Thursday called "Red-pilling the Tesla bull case" where he counters what he sees as several "articles of faith" in the Tesla bull case that are unmoored from fact.

To make his point, Johnson draws on a plot point from the "Matrix" films, where characters choose between swallowing a red pill, which will awaken them to the true horrors of their world, or a blue pill, which will return their minds to a state of blissful delusion inside a computer simulation.