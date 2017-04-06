The US warned the Russians ahead of Syria missile strikes: Official

A U.S. official said the Russians had been warned before the U.S. launched at least 59 tomahawk missiles aimed at Syria, NBC News reported.

NBC is working to confirm that account.

The strikes, which hit an airfield near Homs, struck aircraft and infrastructure including the runway, NBC reported. There is no word on casualties yet, but no people were targeted, the official told NBC.

No Russian assets were targeted, according to the report.

Russia's deputy U.N. envoy, Vladimir Safronkov, warned earlier Thursday of "negative consequences" if the U.S. carried out military strikes on Syria over the attack.