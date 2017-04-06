    ×

    Wars and Military Conflicts

    The US warned the Russians ahead of Syria missile strikes: Official

    A U.S. official said the Russians had been warned before the U.S. launched at least 59 tomahawk missiles aimed at Syria, NBC News reported.

    NBC is working to confirm that account.

    The strikes, which hit an airfield near Homs, struck aircraft and infrastructure including the runway, NBC reported. There is no word on casualties yet, but no people were targeted, the official told NBC.

    No Russian assets were targeted, according to the report.

    Russia's deputy U.N. envoy, Vladimir Safronkov, warned earlier Thursday of "negative consequences" if the U.S. carried out military strikes on Syria over the attack.

    USS Barry launches a Tomahawk cruise missile in March 2011.
    Getty Images
    USS Barry launches a Tomahawk cruise missile in March 2011.

    "We have to think about negative consequences, negative consequences, and all the responsibility if military action occurred will be on shoulders of those who initiated such doubtful and tragic enterprise," Safronkov told reporters when asked about possible U.S. strikes, adding that such consequences could be seen in Iraq and Libya.

    Western countries have blamed President Bashar al-Assad's armed forces for Tuesday's attack in the town of Khan Sheikhoun in a rebel-held area of northern Syria hit by government air strikes. Syria's government has denied responsibility.

    The United States, Britain and France proposed a draft U.N. resolution on Tuesday to condemn the attack and press Syria to cooperate with international investigators. Russia said the text was unacceptable and proposed a rival draft.

    In February, Syrian ally Russia, backed by China, cast its seventh veto to protect Assad's government from council action, blocking a bid by Western powers to impose sanctions over accusations of chemical weapons attacks. China has vetoed six resolutions on Syria.

    A Security Council resolution needs nine votes in favor and no vetoes by the United States, Britain, France, Russia or China to pass.

    This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

    —Reuters contributed to this report.