'DO NOT ATTACK SYRIA': Trump's 2013 comments on Syria urged Congressional approval, military restraint

The U.S. military has launched about 59 missiles aimed at Syria, and President Donald Trump said he was targeting the Syrian airfield from which an earlier chemical attack had been launched.

In a Thursday evening address, Trump offered an impassioned explanation of the strikes, but his comments have not always been in support of an American offensive in Syria.

In fact, many of his older Twitter posts began resurfacing on the platform soon after news of the attacks.

Here are some of those tweets urging the U.S. not to attack Syria:

And here are Trump tweets that demanded Congressional approval before any attack on Syria: