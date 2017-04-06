Twitter shares drop after co-founder Evan Williams announces big stock sale

Twitter's co-founder and current chief executive of Medium, Evan Williams, announced Thursday he is selling shares in the social media company he helped start. Twitter shares dropped more than 1 percent following the news.
"It actually pains me to be selling at this point, but this sale is all about personal context, not company context," Williams wrote in a Medium post.
Williams explained that the majority of his current assets are in the form of Twitter stock, which he plans to begin to liquidate through a Securities and Exchange Commission rule 10b5–1 into 2018.