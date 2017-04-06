Twitter shares drop after co-founder Evan Williams announces big stock sale

Williams already sold about $4 million worth of Twitter stock Wednesday, according to filings with the SEC. But a spokesperson confirmed to Business Insider that Williams plans to sell up to 30 percent of his shares over the next few months, thereby reducing his stake in the company from about 5 percent to slightly under 4 percent.



"I'm proud to be on the board and optimistic about the future of [Twitter]," Williams wrote.

The co-founder was a regular seller of Twitter stock between 2014 and 2015 — a report from InsiderScore shows — before he took a break from his 10b5-1 plan throughout the majority of 2016.

"The similarity of [his latest] selling suggests Williams is embarking on another round of regular patterned sales," InsiderScore wrote in a brief to clients on Thursday.

Williams served as Twitter's chief executive officer for a brief time, before stepping down in 2010. He's now heading up Medium, a blogging platform.

Twitter's stock has struggled lately and is down more than 16 percent over the past 12 months, as Chief Executive Jack Dorsey tries to turn things around. Dorsey also co-founded the company with Williams.