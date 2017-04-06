Stocks trade mostly lower amid Trump-Xi meeting; telecoms slide 1.5%

U.S. equities traded mostly lower on Thursday as Wall Street turned its eyes to a key meeting between President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell about 30 points, with Goldman Sachs contributed the most losses. The 30-stock index had opened slightly higher.

The S&P 500 dropped 0.1 percent, with telecommunications falling 1.5 percent to lead decliners. The Nasdaq composite held just below breakeven.

The two-day meeting was set to begin Thursday in Mar-a-Lago and the two leaders are expected to discuss a series of issues, including trade and North Korea.

"With Trump in the past repeatedly accusing China of keeping its currency at artificially low levels against the dollar and stealing American jobs, the outcome of the meeting is something that remains unknown," said Lukman Otunuga, research analyst at FXTM.

"If Trump decides to play hardball and maintains his harsh rhetoric on China, then risk aversion may intensify consequently sending investor's rushing towards safe-haven assets," he said.

Sentiment on Wall Street was shaky after the Dow and S&P posted their biggest one-day reversal in 14 months Wednesday. The downside turnaround began after the minutes from the Federal Reserve's March meeting showed officials were ready to unwind the central bank's massive $4.5 trillion balance sheet.