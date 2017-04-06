    ×

    Stocks trade mostly lower amid Trump-Xi meeting; telecoms slide 1.5%

    U.S. equities traded mostly lower on Thursday as Wall Street turned its eyes to a key meeting between President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

    The Dow Jones industrial average fell about 30 points, with Goldman Sachs contributed the most losses. The 30-stock index had opened slightly higher.

    The S&P 500 dropped 0.1 percent, with telecommunications falling 1.5 percent to lead decliners. The Nasdaq composite held just below breakeven.

    The two-day meeting was set to begin Thursday in Mar-a-Lago and the two leaders are expected to discuss a series of issues, including trade and North Korea.

    "With Trump in the past repeatedly accusing China of keeping its currency at artificially low levels against the dollar and stealing American jobs, the outcome of the meeting is something that remains unknown," said Lukman Otunuga, research analyst at FXTM.

    "If Trump decides to play hardball and maintains his harsh rhetoric on China, then risk aversion may intensify consequently sending investor's rushing towards safe-haven assets," he said.

    Sentiment on Wall Street was shaky after the Dow and S&P posted their biggest one-day reversal in 14 months Wednesday. The downside turnaround began after the minutes from the Federal Reserve's March meeting showed officials were ready to unwind the central bank's massive $4.5 trillion balance sheet.

    Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., November 7, 2016.
    Brendan McDermid | Reuters
    Unwinding the balance sheet is significant both because of its sheer size and the impact it could have on markets, as Fed members including Chair Janet Yellen have indicated that the move itself would amount to a rate hike.

    "Nothing new was revealed in the minutes, especially after hearing from a slew of Fed members over the past few weeks but maybe market participants need to get slapped a few times before they pay attention," said Peter Boockvar, chief market analyst at The Lindsey Group, in a note.

    "I'll say again, I have a bridge to sell you if you think a rate hike cycle combined with a shrinking balance sheet will go smoothly," Boockvar said.

    The Fed also said in the minutes it's concerned the stock market may be overvalued.

    Also pressuring the market late Wednesday were comments from House Speaker Paul Ryan in which he indicated that tax reform is still a ways off.

    On the data front, weekly jobless claims fell to 234,000, well below an expected print of 250,000. On Friday, investors will parse through the Bureau of Labor Statisitics' monthly employment report.

    U.S. Treasurys rose slightly, with the benchmark 10-year note yield falling to 2.343 percent and the short-term two-year note yield slipping to 1.24 percent.

    The dollar rose slightly against a basket of currencies, with the euro near $1.065 and the yen around 110.85.

    —CNBC's Jeff Cox contributed to this report.

    On tap this week:

    Friday

    8:30 a.m. Employment report

    10:00 a.m. Wholesale trade

    12:15 p.m. New York Fed's Dudley speaks on financial regulation

    3:00 p.m. Consumer credit

